Woman told Limerick gardai she killed housemate in self defence

A POLISH woman who is accused of murdering marathon runner Michal Rejmer in Castletroy just over a year ago told gardai she stabbed him in self-defence, a jury has heard.

Monika Matracka, aged 35, who has an address at The Pines, Briarfield is accused of killing her 38-year-old housemate at their home on a date between December 30 and December 31, 2015.

Opening the prosecution case this Wednesday, Paul Carroll SC told the jurors they will hear evidence that Ms Matracka and Mr Rejmer had been in a relationship but that it had ended some time ago.

He said they would hear that Mr Rejmer was working at McDonalds in Castletroy and had been working there until December 30, 2015.

“He left work at 8pm that evening and returned home but he wasn’t seen by his work colleagues again,” said Mr Carroll.

He said evidence would be heard from a number of his work colleagues who became concerned over the coming days as he was missing from work which was not like him and on January 6, 2016 a manager from McDonald’s contacted gardai expressing concern.

Mr Carroll said when gardai called to the house in Castletroy on January 6, 2016 Ms Matracka was there and informed them the last time she saw Mr Rejmerwas at 11pm on December 30. She told gardai that this was not unusual due to shift work.

“She later told gardai she had sent him a text message on January 2 wishing him a Happy New Year but didn’t get a reply,“ he said.

The jury was told the body of Mr Rejmer was discovered by his friend and a local volunteer at the rear of his house in Castletroy under some plastic sheeting.

The trial has heard that State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy, conducted a post-mortem examination and concluded that death was due to haemorrhage from stab wounds to the arms. Mr Rejmer also had defensive wounds on his hands.

Mr Carroll told the jurors they will hear that on January 9 when gardai were in a nearby garage Ms Matracka got upset telling them: “I did it. I killed Michal.”

During interviews at Henry Street garda station, Ms Matracka, he said, told gardai that Mr Rejmer had entered her room with a knife and was grabbing and shaking her and screaming that he needed money.

Mr Carroll told the jury that Ms Matracka told gardai that Mr Rejmer had fallen down the stairs and the knife had fell from his hand. She said she picked it up and she effectively stabbed him while he was trying to get back up.

“She outlines she subsequently burned this knife and there is evidence from gardai of locating this knife in a nearby bin not so far away. You will hear about her saying she was attacked first by Mr Rejmer who had a knife and that ultimately she was defending herself,” he said.

The court heard that one of the areas the jury will have to consider is whether the defence of self-defence arises in this case.

“The prosecution’s position is the evidence in this case is such that a verdict of murder should be returned in this case,” said Mr Carroll.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Butler and a jury of six men and six women.