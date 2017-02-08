No fears for Dell jobs in Limerick post-Trump, says global VP

A GLOBAL vice president in Dell EMC has moved to allay fears that jobs in Limerick could be under threat if corporation tax reforms are made by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Timmy O’Dwyer, vice president, global parts operations and Limerick site leader at Dell EMC, said it is the company’s hope to grow the number of jobs in Limerick from more than 900 at present.

Asked if he feared for any implications for their 5,500-strong Irish workforce, he said: “No, I wouldn't. Number one, from our point of view, we have always been tax compliant and will continue to be.

“Number two, we're here over 25 years and have dealt with a number of US administrations that have come in. Sometimes changes in one part of the world, can provide benefits to another part.

“Tax is only one in a portfolio of reasons why companies invest in Ireland. There are other reasons companies invest in Ireland - and that's what we should be talking about instead of Mr Trump and potential changes in tax.

“The talent that we have in Ireland is second to none, and we should talk more about that than we do. We probably take it for granted. We feel, from an Irish point of view, that we are leading change as well as being able to adapt to change.

He said the company is aiming to grow its work-force of over 900 employees in Limerick, 1,500 staff in Dublin, and over 3,000 in Cork.

At its peak, Dell employed more than 1,900 staff in Limerick, before transferring a large tranche of its operations to a lower cost base in Lodz, Poland, in 2009.

“We are all working towards creating more jobs, as long as we consistently create value and get recognition from the company,” Mr O’Dwyer explained.

“When we talk about Mr Trump, one of the things we talk about here is virtual walls, and the need to get out into the community and bring people into the facility here."

He said signs of rejuvenation and job creation are very evident in Limerick, specifically in the Raheen Business Park, where more and more companies from the US are establishing a base, including the bio-pharmaceutical firm Regeneron, which has invested more than $350m (€327m) in its Limerick site.

Mr O’Dwyer said that Dell’s merger with with the US data storage group EMC in a $67 billion deal, completed last year, has been a “significant major milestone”.

He described the merger as the “biggest technology merger in history” in “taking two powerhouses and combining the portfolios they have, which are exceptionally complimentary.”

Currently Dell EMC is embarking upon a programme to build leadership capabilities in Mid-West region, along with Limerick Chamber and the University of Limerick, for companies and professionals who want to develop their own career through a mentorship programme.

The regional leaders’ programme will run on a bi-monthly basis at Dell EMC’s Limerick campus. Over a networking lunch, each session will involve an address from one of the country’s well known executives – someone from either the private or public sector.

The programme will be made up of five leadership talks over the course of a year.

The first will be delivered by Denis Brosnan, former CEO of the Kerry Group, on February 21. Each of these leadership talks are private sessions for the 150 participants signed up to the programme.

Post-merger, Dell EMC employs about 140,000 people worldwide.