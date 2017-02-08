WATCH: Team Limerick Clean-Up's 'monster' appetite for litter

THE ORGANISERS of Team Limerick Clean-Up are displaying a ‘monster’ appetite for Limerick litter with the announcement that they are to run their third consecutive clean-up challenge.

And what better way to launch the mammoth endeavour than with a giant 12ft motorised litter eating monster!

For the third year in-a-row, thousands of people across the city and county will roll up their sleeves and take part in Team Limerick Clean-up 3 (TLC 3) on Good Friday, April 14.

The initiative, which is sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and is coordinated by Limerick City and County Council with the support of the Limerick Leader, Mr Binman and Live 95FM, was launched last week in the Markets Field.

TLC volunteers and representatives from the JP McManus Benevolent Fund were joined at the grounds by the motorised litter monster sculpture which was designed and created by Limerick based Draw Out, an urban regeneration initiative that uses the most contemporary examples of urban art to reinvent space.

The monster sculpture will be used as this year’s mascot for TLC and a competition to name it will be open to all TLC volunteers this month.

Last year over 13,000 people across Limerick city and county participated in TLC2 including 450 groups.

Once again the TLC steering group is encouraging volunteers of all ages to register and get involved in this year’s campaign which is also seen as a great social occasion to meet up with neighbours and friends.

TLC3 is appealing to all fast food outlets, convenience stores, service stations and haulage drivers across Limerick to support TLC3 by organising their own clean-up teams and encouraging their customers to dispose of waste responsibly and to get involved.

Fast food outlets will be contacted directly and supplied with TLC3 promotional material for display.

To register for TLC3 log onto www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie.