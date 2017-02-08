Artists' ideas sought for Limerick sculpture in Wogan's memory

ARTISTS are being invited to submit their proposals for a bronze sculpture of the late broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan to Limerick's local authority.

Limerick City and County Council is to invite a number of artists who work in creating life-sized sculptures through the medium of bronze and who can deliver within a specified timeframe, to come up with ideas.

A selection committee including input from the public will then select the preferred memorial.

Speaking following the first anniversary of his death last week, the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “Terry was welcomed into the homes of millions of Irish and British people either on the television or radio.

Mayor O'Hanlon said it was his intention to erect a sculpture, estimated to cost in the region of €50,000, on lower Thomas Street, linking with O'Connell Street.

The Fianna Fail leader of the council said he felt this would “add to the area” due to the planned €9m pedestrianisation of the city's main thoroughfare by 2019.

He outlined that his idea is to have a statue of Wogan sitting casually on a bench, with a microphone in hand, as if about to interview someone, which he feels would invite his countless number of fans to sit alongside the bronze sculpture and pose for photographs.

"Sir Terry was loved and adored throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, and never forgot where he came from,” said the Mayor.

“He was a wonderful ambassador for Ireland and Limerick. He was proud to be from Limerick, and to be an Irishman in Britain at a time when it was hard, during the IRA bombings. I have spoken to his family about the plans and will be in consultation with them again over the coming weeks," he said, adding that the piece could prove to be a "tourist draw.”