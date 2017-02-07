Scratch card nets Limerick man €50,000 Lotto prize

THERE was some return for one Limerick punter who won €50,000 from a €5 scratch card.

The man, who does not wish to be named but is from Limerick, won with a Bingo Times 10 scratch card that he purchased at Gleeson’s Spar store on Catherine Street.

The winner claimed his prize at National Lottery HQ in Dublin this Tuesday, along with a Galway woman who walked away with €177,614 from a Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

The National Lottery has also appealed to all Lotto and TellyBingo players to check their tickets as the deadline for two prizes worth over €90,000 remain unclaimed.

“The National Lottery asks all players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444,” said a spokesperson.