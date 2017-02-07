Man found dead at Limerick flat sustained "multiplicity of blows"

The trial of a man, charged with murdering his flatmate at their home in Limerick, has heard the deceased died as the result of a ‘multiplicity of blows’ to his head and face.

Arnis Labunskis, aged 56, with an address at Wolfe Tone Street denies murdering 39-year-old Dainius Burba at their flat there on April 21 or April 22, 2015.

In his evidence, deputy state pathologist Dr Michael Curtis told the Central Criminal Court he could tell that Mr Burba’s jaw was fractured when he saw his blood stained body lying on a bed when he visited the scene.

Injuries to his head were also obvious at that stage.

He later carried out a post-mortem examination of the body and found several lacerations to his head.

Many of these, he said, were ‘full-thickness’, meaning that the wound went down to bone. There was also visible fractured skull bone.

He said the skull was extensively fractured, including shatter fractures. Such fractures exposed his bruised eyeballs, he explained. There was tearing and contusional injury of the brain.

He concluded that the deceased had received ‘a multiplicity of blows, estimated at 19 to the head and face’. These had resulted in the lacerations, skull fractures and severe injury to the brain.

“The injuries to his face would have compromised his airway,” he added.

He gave the cause of death as blunt force injury to the head and face.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Deirdre McCarthy and a jury of three women and nine men.