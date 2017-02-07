Newcastle West courthouse to be refurbished

THE Courts Service of Ireland has confirmed that significant refurbishment works are to be carried out at Newcastle West Courthouse later this year.

Concerns in relation to the condition of the current courthouse have been expressed by legal practitioners and court users in recent years and confirmation that works are to be carried will be welcome news.

Since Abbeyfeale Courthouse closed in 2014, the courthouse in Newcastle West has been the only one serving west Limerick.

Between criminal, family law and civil matters – the district court sat there on more than 60 occasions during 2016 while there were also several sittings of the circuit court.

“The proposed works in Newcastle West courthouse will include remedial works to the windows, roof, gutters and down-pipes,” said a spokesperson for the Courts Service.

While the exact timescale for the works has not been confirmed, the spokesperson said it is hoped to they will carried out during the summer vacation in August so as not to interfere with the court sittings in Newcastle West.

The proposed works were discussed at a meeting of the Limerick Court Users Group before Christmas and tenders are expected to be sought shortly.

Information relating to the cost of the works has been disclosed.

Kilmallock Courthouse was upgraded in 2010 at a cost of €2.5m while a new state-of-the-art €10m criminal courts complex is set to open in the city in November.