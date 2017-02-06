Limerick city pub wins annual Tidy Towns award

MOTHER Mac's pub in High Street has won the overall Limerick Tidy Towns award for 2016.

The pub, which is located in a landmark corner unit, won the Tidy Towns monthly award for November 2016, with inspectors praising the exterior, while also noting its “instantly recognisable location and shape”.

The business, opened in December 2015 by brothers Mike and James McMahon, has created a name for itself by stocking a wide selection of craft beers from around the world.

Now, the company has beaten 11 other monthly winners to be named Tidy Towns business of the year at a special ceremony in the White House pub this Monday night.

At the end of 2016, Limerick Tidy Towns started a web poll of all the monthly award winners.

And of the almost 1,000 votes cast, Mother Mac's emerged victorious, ahead of Bean a Ti in Little Catherine Street.

Sharon Slater, of Limerick Tidy Towns, said pubs are particularly important businesses, given they are often a focal point for tourists to the city.

One monthly Tidy Towns award has already been won this year: Narrative Four in O’Connell Street took the prize in January.

