Disruptions expected as roadworks begin in Limerick village

ROADWORKS in Adare are expected to cause long delays in the village this week, motorists have been advised.

Works are underway in the village of Adare from the L1422 Blackabbey Junction to R516 Ballingarry Road Junction, and will continue until Friday, February 10, according to Limerick City and County Council.

“These roadworks are necessary to enable ground investigation provisions,” said a council spokesperson.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout the period.

“Limerick City and County Council wishes to advise motorists and road users that traffic delays will be expected at and adjacent to this location during these roadworks,” said the spokesperson.

“Every effort will be made to reduce the impact of the works for all road users.”

Adare has long suffered congestion of traffic moving through the village, with locals regularly reporting delays at peak times.

But Maeve Martin-Kelly of the Adare Heritage Centre does not see the works having any adverse reaction to business in the village during the week.

“It’s February, it’s not the worst month. If they have to be done, it’s not the worst time of the year. It’s being done in the off-season,” said Ms Martin-Kelly.

Residents and businesses in the village centre reported an electricity outage for around half an hour this morning, but it is not clear whether this was related to the road works.

Ms Martin-Kelly added that the heritage centre was “busy” this Monday and had hosted several locals who were without electricity this morning.