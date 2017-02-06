Eastern promise as Limerick medical technology firm secures €1.1m deal

A DOCK ROAD-based medical technology firm has received a huge boost after signing a €1.1m distribution deal.

Fleming Medical has signed a deal with Muscat Pharmacy to issue its Medicare range of products in Oman.

The move will support the firm’s strategy to grow its presence in the Middle East.

It came after Fleming Medical joined an Enterprise Ireland delegation of 20 Irish firms led by Minister Pat Breen at Arab Health 2017 in Dubai, the largest healthcare exhibition and medical congress in the Middle East.

Founded by Mark Fleming 30 years ago in Limerick, the company operates successfully in more than 20 countries worldwide, trading in quality healthcare devices and consumables under the Medicare brand, among others.

“We are delighted to announce our appointment of Muscat Pharmacy as our distributor in Oman – we are very excited in seeing our Irish products on the shelves in Omani Pharmacies. This announcement is further strengthening both the Fleming Medical & Medicare brands on an international stage – we look forward to exploring more new markets in the next few years,” Mr Fleming said.

Other Irish firms attending the congress included Aerogen, AmRay Medical, CF Pharma Ireland, Crospon, Fleming Medical and IPC Polymers.