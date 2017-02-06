Speeding motorist stopped by Limerick gardai was over the limit

A speeding motorist who was over the legal alcohol limit when stopped by gardai is facing the prospect of having six penalty points put on their licence.

According to a post on social media, gardai attached to Mayorstone station in the city made the detection on the Ennis Road at around 9am on Sunday.

According to the post, the motorist was initially stopped after they were detected travelling at 94kph in a 60ph zone.

The driver then failed a roadside breath test and it was later established that the alcohol level in their system was slightly over the legal limit.

“Over limit from night before, please don't take the risk,” read a Facebook post about the incident.

The drink-driving offence attracts a €200 fine and 3 penalty points while the speeding offence attracts a €80 fine and 3 penalty points.

If the fines are not paid with the specified period, court proceedings will be initiated.