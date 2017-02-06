The Cranberries announce greatest hits tour, but no Limerick date

THE Cranberries have announced details of a greatest hits tour for Ireland and the UK – with dates in Dublin and Belfast, but not Limerick ‘at this time’.

The group will play Belfast’s Waterfront and Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre on May 17 and 18 respectively, plus dates in the UK, performing “specially orchestrated versions of their many hits”, with each show on the tour featuring a string quartet.

However, a spokesperson for concert promoter MCD has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that The Cranberries have “no plans for Limerick at this time".

Speaking ahead of the announcement, guitarist Noel Hogan said: “We are really excited about taking this tour on the road. In recent months we have been working with the Irish Chamber Orchestra at the University of Limerick, Ireland on the string versions of our best known songs. While we have played “unplugged” before, this tour promises to be particularly special.”

The group intend to play some new material on the tour alongside monster hits such as Linger, Zombie and Dreams, and indicated “at least three new songs” will be included in the set for the tour.

Hogan tweeted on January 5 that the “next Cranberries album (was) recorded. Last few mixes this weekend & it's ready.”

That's it, next Cranberries album recorded. Last few mixes this weekend & it's ready. #thecranberries pic.twitter.com/ZYV3LUyvVZ — Noel Hogan (@hogannoel3) January 5, 2017

The Limerick group played their first show together in nearly four years last summer, performing in Lublin in Poland. Gearing up to it, they rehearsed at the ICO’s building in UL, where a number of fans turned up and were warmly received by the musicians.

Their last album, Roses, was released in 2012 and the Cranberries took it on a huge world tour.

However, they did not play in Limerick, and have only done so once in almost 20 years, performing three songs at the Special Olympics opening ceremony in Thomond Park in 2010.

A deal to play Limerick in 2016 was close to completion, the Leader understands, but failed to materialise. Efforts are ongoing to bring the quartet home for a show, but nothing has been finalised at this time.

To date the group, which toured to Europe and Peru last year, have sold some 40 million albums. The Cranberries reformed for an acoustic performance in 2009 and then went on tour in 2010 after being on ‘hiatus’ since 2003.