Polish woman denies murdering marathon runner at Limerick home

A JURY has been sworn in for the trial of a Polish woman who is accused of murdering marathon runner Michal Rejmer in Castletroy just over a year ago.

Monika Matracka, aged 35, who has an address at The Pines, Briarfield is accused of killing her 38-year-old housemate at their home on a date between December 30 and December 31, 2015.

The body of Mr Rejmer, who worked at McDonalds, Castletroy was discovered under wooden pallets and bags of turf in the rear garden two days after he was officially reported missing to gardai.

When arraigned at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin this Monday, the defendant pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Rejmer at a unknown time between 8pm on December 30 and midnight on December 31, 2015.

A jury of six men and six women has been sworn in for the trial, which is due to begin on Wednesday morning before Mr Justice Paul Butler .

The jurors have been told the trial could last up to three weeks.