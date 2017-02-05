Woman airlifted from Lough Gur to Limerick hospital

A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital last night after injuring herself whilst walking in one of Limerick’s most scenic locations.

The Shannon Airport based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was called to attend Lough Gur in county Limerick on Saturday evening.

The Limerick Leader understands that the woman had fallen and sustained injuries to her leg.

As paramedics were unable to stretcher her out due to poor terrain and her location in an inaccessible area along the lake, R115 came to her rescue and brought her to the University Hospital Limerick in Dooradoyle.

The rescue service wrote on Facebook that they returned back at base a short time later.