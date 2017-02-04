The death has occurred of William (Billy) Doody, of Killeedy, Ballagh, Limerick

Survived by his loving wife Mary, sons Liam and Tommy, brother Denis, sisters Bridie and Maura, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephew, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastlewest, on Sunday, February 5, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Raheenagh Church. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 6, at 12:30pm with burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

House private, please.

The death has occurred of Michael McGrath, 5 Corbry Estate, Glin, and formerly of Foynes and Tipperary; who d ied suddenly on February 2, 2017.

Michael will be sadly missed by his sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery, county Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Rose O'Doherty (née Ryan), of Abbeyvale, Corbally, and late of St Mary's Park.

Survived by husband Anthony (Lowry) O'Doherty, son John, granddaughter Sinead, brother Noel Ryan, daughter-in-law Kim, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross's Funeral Home from 5:30pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Walsh, Skule, Fedamore, who passed away suddenly at home.

Greatly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, daughter Catherine, sons Patrick, Aidan & Paul, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Michelle & Caitlin, grandchildren, brother Johnny, sister Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Monday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, with funeral afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.