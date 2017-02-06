Man told 'there is more fish in the sea' by Limerick judge

A JUDGE offered a man relationship advice when he appeared in court for criminal damages relating to an argument with his girlfriend in Newcastle West.

Dean Flynn, who lives in Kilcohan, Waterford, was sentenced to three months in prison after he caused almost €1,000 worth of damage at Newcastle West library.

Mr Flynn turned over four computers in the town library when a girl he was seeing “went off” with another man in the library, Newcastle West, court heard.

He also kicked and broke a window at the library during the incident on January 23, 2016, causing damage amounting to €400.

The total damage to the computers, which included broken screens, also amounted to €400.

The court heard that the defendant also broke a window at a house in Templegreen, Newcastle West, the following day.

The window of the house was broken when Mr Flynn threw a brush through the two panes of glass, causing €150 worth of damage.

“There were a lot of things leading up to the two incidents,” Mr Flynn told the court.

Pleading for her client, solicitor Tracey O’Brien said that he has “very little means”.

Judge Mary Larkin said that she could not understand how, when things go wrong, people react like this, telling Mr Flynn to “grow up”.

She also asked if he had considered anger management.

She told him that he “shouldn’t be worrying” about the girlfriend if she was behaving in this way, adding: “There’s more fish in the sea than was ever caught.”

Dean Flynn was given three months in prison and recognizance was set at €250 in cash.