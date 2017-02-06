Limerick brothel keeper can return home

A ROMANIAN woman who admitted running a brothel at an apartment complex in Limerick city centre avoided a conviction on condition she returns home.

Maria Vaduva, aged 23, of no fixed abode, appeared before Limerick District Court after she was charged with ‘Keeping or managing’ a brothel under the provisions of the Criminal Law Sexual Offences Act 1993.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant was arrested after gardai carried out a search of an apartment at the Shannon Arms complex, Henry Street on January 16, last.

Evidence of prostitution was located at the apartment and a large sum of cash was seized on the date of the search.

Sergeant John Moloney, prosecuting, said the defendant, who was renting the apartment at the time, made admissions when interviewed by gardai.

He confirmed that gardai were still in possession of almost €1,500 in cash which gardai believe was the proceeds of prostitution.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan, representing Ms Vaduva, said her client, comes from a decent family in Romania but was forced to abandon her studies after her family home was destroyed in a flood.

Ms Ryan told the court the 23 year-old, who had only recently arrived in Limerick, regretted her actions and was “extremely anxious” to return home to her family Romania.

She said she was evicted from the apartment following her arrest and had already booked a flight home.

“This girl has the potential to do whatever she wants, but everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” she said urging the court to be lenient.

Striking out the case, Judge O'Leary commented that she had some sympathy for the predicament Ms Vaduva found herself in.

"Sometimes we have to be charitable to people," she said adding she was willing to strike out the matter given the circumstances of the case.

The judge ordered that half of the money which was seized by gardai at the apartment be paid to the court poor box and that the other half be returned to the defendant to facilitate her returning to Romania.