Thousands raised for ill child from waxing and shaving night in Limerick

SCREAMS could be heard echoing around Doon recently, but it was nothing for the gardai to be concerned about.

Seven men got their legs waxed in The Local after a call went out our “hairy volunteers”. A further eight got either their heads or beards shaved, or both. The event was organised to raise money for four-year old Michael Butler, son of Lorraine and Ned, from Pallasgreen.

Michael has a rare condition known as a neurotransmitter disorder - he is the only one in the country to have it. The signals from the brain are not communicating properly with his muscles, so sadly Michael has no real control of his body.

The Butler family is very popular in the locality and Lorraine and Ned are currently adapting their house for Michael’s care needs.

One of the organisers, Orla Ryan said they have been “overwhelmed” by the generosity. With money still coming in they hope to break the €10,000 mark from sponsorship, auction and raffle tickets.

”It was a fantastic night, there was a huge crowd – the pub was choc-a-bloc. All the volunteers were brilliant. The men got their legs waxed, none of them wanted to get their chests done but it gave them an appreciation of what women go through!” said Orla, who was helped to put the event together with Paula McKenna, Michael McKenna, Joanna Ryan and Paddy Hartnett.

Orla and Therese McKenna did the waxing, while hairdresser Martina McKenna and local barber Shane Brennan did the shaving. Mikey Treacy got an incredible €820 worth of sponsorship on his card.

“He said it could be anyone’s story. When it is a child everyone wants to help,” said Orla.

The auction was a huge success with Davy and Fiona Kennedy donating a signed and framed Munster jersey which, incredibly, they bought back for €700.

Cappamore men Daniel O’Donnell and Noel Mooney, of UEFA, donated a match ball from the Ireland and Italy game in the Euros and an Irish jersey. Shane Brennan gave a glove signed by Conor McGregor.

A Tipperary jersey even went for €400 although rumour is it will be burned! Orla thanked everyone for making the night such a great success – DJ Dan; band Bass Line; all the girls selling tickets including Ali Fox, Noreen Treacy, Sheila Ryan; James and Joanna Fox of The Local; those who donated auction items and spot prizes, and everyone who supported the volunteers.

Michael’s dad Ned couldn’t be there as his son was sick and wife Lorraine is expecting but his parents, Michael and Noreen, were there.

“I was supposed to get my head shaved in appreciation of what they were doing but Michael wasn’t right for a few days. I just want to thank everyone. It couldn’t have come at a better time as we are in the middle of adapting the house.

"I was holding off on ordering a lift because it is nearly €15,000 and I don’t have that kind of money but if they do as well as they think they did it’s gone a long away to getting the lift,” said Ned.