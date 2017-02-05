Doras Luimni sees major increase in clients

HUMAN rights organisation Doras Luimní helped almost 1,200 migrants in 2016, as part of its advice and information service, a new report shows.

According to Doras Luimní’s annual report for 2016, the O’Connell Street service assisted 1,126 people from 86 different countries, in Limerick and nationally.

Of the 1,126 people, 597 migrants were new clients, and a total of 2,416 case meetings took place throughout the year. Additionally, the service supported 96 people in securing accommodation.

“Afghanistan was the country of origin most represented, the nationality of almost 20% of the people with whom we worked throughout the year,” Doras stated in its report, which was released to the Limerick Leader on Monday evening.

Doras stated that, last year, the organisation witnessed a “large increase” in family reunification applications, which accounted for 25% of its workload for the whole year.

“The change in legislation, which will restrict family reunification rights from 2017, may also have influenced the increase to some extent,” it stated.

“Citizenship applications can be a challenging process for people with limited technical or language skills. Some people require help accessing information about their rights to apply for citizenship and to gather the relevant and necessary documentation.”

This report comes one week after the announcement of €234,245 funding from the Department of Justice, through the European Union Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, which will assist the organisation over the next three years.

Director Leonie Kerins told the Limerick Leader that they are “delighted” to have secured the funding.