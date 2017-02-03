Emergency services attend scene of head-on collision on Cork-Limerick road

Emergency services are attending the scene of serious road collision on the main Limerick to Cork road.

The head-on collision at Cregane, near Charleville happened shortly before 5pm this Friday.

It is understood that four people have been injured but their conditions are not known.

Several ambulances were deployed at the scene, which is located around two miles on the Limerick side of the town.

A section of the N20 has been closed and diversions have been put in place.

CORK: N20 Cork/Limerick Rd closed between O’Rourke’s Cross and Charleville due to collision. Diversions in place. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 3, 2017

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible.

For updates, stay with limerickleader.ie or follow the Limerick Leader on our social media platforms - Twitter, Instagram & Facebook.