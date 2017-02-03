Jury told Limerick murder accused 'needed to get rid of body' 

A witness has told the trial of a man who is accused of murdering his flatmate at their home in Limerick, that the defendant told him he needed to get rid of the body when the witness went to check on them that morning.

Igars Makulens was giving evidence to the Central Criminal Court this Friday on the second day of the 56-year-old’s trial.

Arnis Labunskis, who has an address at Wolfe Tone Street in the city, denies murdering 39-year-old Dainius Burba April 21 or April 22, 2015.

Mr Makulens testified that the accused man’s daughter contacted him in the early hours of that morning, asking him to go to her father’s home, which was near his.

“‘Is the man alive? If he’s alive, can you please call the ambulance?’ That’s exactly what she told me,” he testified.

“At first, I saw somebody coming up Wolfe Tone Street and throwing something into the bin,” he said. “I was, and still am, 90 per cent sure that it was Arnis Labunskis.”

He knocked on the accused man’s door. He said the accused didn’t let him until he told him that his daughter had sent him to check that everything was ok.

“I switched on the light. Straight away he said there’s no need for light and he switched the light off. I switched the light back on and I said where’s the man,” he told the jury adding that he then asked if the man was still alive.

“He said he’s upstairs and he’s dead,” testified the witness. “He said he hit him.”

Mr Makulens told the court the accused man had a mobile phone and passport in his hands and told him he needed to hide them.

“After that, he said he needs to get rid of the body as well,” he added.

Mr Makulens said he told him he was going for cigarettes and would come back. He went home, rang the accused man’s daughter and then called the gardai.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Deirdre McCarthy and a jury of three women and nine men.