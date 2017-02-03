Virgin Media to create 120 new jobs in Limerick

Telecommunications company Virgin Media has announced it is to create 120 new jobs as part of a major expansion of its operations in Limerick.

Once the positions are filled, the company will employ around 400 people at its National Customer Experience Centre at Roxboro.

In a further major boost to the local economy, Virgin Media has also announced that it plans to expand its superfast fibre broadband network for homes and businesses in the region.

The new positions, which are all full-time, will include customer care specialists handling billing and sales plus a number of specialist back office finance roles.

Tony Hanway, CEO of Virgin Media, says the company is delighted to be expanding its workforce in Limerick.

“This is great news for Limerick and continues our proud history of investment in the Mid-West region. Virgin Media is an exciting place to work and we’re always looking for talented people who enjoy working with customers. Our customers have been telling us they love dealing with our Limerick based team, so we’re thrilled to be growing our Irish-based service capability to ensure we deliver the best possible Virgin customer experience,“ he said.

Speaking at the announcement this Friday, Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan said: “This is a very welcome development for Limerick and it underpins the city's track record as a hub that can deliver strong results for high tech multinational companies like Virgin Media. Virgin Media has consistently been one of the biggest employers in Limerick and I commend them for this jobs decision and their continuing investments in the Mid-West.”