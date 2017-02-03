Funeral details announced for wife of Limerick's Des O'Malley

THE FUNERAL arrangements have been announced for Pat O’Malley, wife of Progressive Democrats founder Des O’Malley, who passed away yesterday.

Patricia O’Malley died peacefully on February 2, in the care of the staff at the Blackrock Clinic.

Requiem Mass will be held in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, Dublin, on Saturday morning at 11am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W.

Born Patricia McAleer, the Omagh native met her husband while studying French and history at UCD.

The couple moved to Limerick after their marriage in 1965, and went on to have six children.

She is dearly missed by her husband Des and children Catherine, Hilary, Fiona, Desmond, Eoin and Maeve.

She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren, and cherished by her daughters-in-law Ailbhe and Catherine and sons-in-law Tim, Niall and Didier.

In Des O’Malley’s memoir, the former minister paid tribute to his wife, writing: “I could never have done what I did in politics without her wholehearted support. She put up with the absences and the threats.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin expressed his condolences on her passing.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pat O’Malley, wife of former Minister Des O’Malley, and mother of former TD and Senator, Fiona O’Malley,” he said.

“Pat was a constant support to Des’ political campaigns since his first election to Dáil Éireann in 1965.

“During the 1970s, when Des was Minister for Justice, Pat suffered as a result of the campaign of intimidation resulting from her husband’s stance on the Provisional IRA.

“A proud Tyrone woman, Pat made Limerick her home, and was embedded in her community in Corbally until she and Des moved to Dublin in 2002.

“On behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I want to express my deepest sympathies to Des, and her children Catherine, Hillary, Maeve, Fiona, Eoin and Des Junior,” added Mr Martin.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhílis.”