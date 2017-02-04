Motorist in Limerick found to be over the limit 14 hours after drinking

A MOTORIST was over the limit at 1pm having stopped drinking at 11pm the previous night, heard Kilmallock Court.

Michal Janiczek, aged 33, of Douglawn, Caher, Co Clare pleaded guilty to drink driving and possession of drugs at The Quay, Askeaton.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said gardai stopped Mr Janiczek at 1.05pm on September 22.

“He failed a roadside breath sample. In the garda station he gave a reading of 49mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath. Cannabis herb to the value of €50 was also found. The car was impounded,” said Sgt Leahy.

Mr Janiczek’s solicitor, Enda O’Connor said his client had just returned to Ireland from Poland.

“He had been drinking heavily for a few days. He stopped at 11pm the night before but there was still a huge amount of alcohol in his system,” said Mr O’Connor.

Mr Janiczek is a married man with two young children, said the solicitor.

“He had a car washing business but it had to close due to planning regulations. He opened a shop which unfortunately went under and he resorted to cannabis herb.

“He is aware there is a mandatory disqualification which will cause a lot of difficulty as his wife does not have a full driver’s licence,” said Mr O’Connor.

Judge Marian O’Leary put Mr Janiczek off the road for two years and fined him €350 for drink driving. The judge said she would strike out the drugs offence if he paid €150 to the court poor box.