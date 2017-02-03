Book of evidence served on men accused of attempted robbery at Limerick post office

THE BOOK of evidence has been served on three men charged with the attempted robbery of Pallasgreen Post Office last May.

Nigel Coleman, aged 19, of Vale Drive, Oola; Jonathan Phillips, aged 25, of Clonlara village, and Dean Phillips, aged 21, of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at Kilmallock Court.

The book of evidence was served by Garda Mary Louise Armstrong. Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed they be sent forward for trial at the present sitting of Limerick Circuit Court. It is alleged the offence occurred at 4.30pm on May 26, 2016.

Judge O’Leary gave the alibi warning to each of the three accused. They were released on bail subject to a number of conditions.

Jonathan Phillips must sign on three days a week at Henry Street Garda Station and obey a curfew of 10pm to 8am. He is to stay out of Pallasgreen village and to have no contact with any of the witnesses in the prosecution case or his brother Dean. He must provide gardai with a phone number, which he did, and reside in Clonlara village.

Jonathan Phillips’ solicitor, Darach McCarthy, applied for one counsel to be assigned which Judge O’Leary granted.

Mr Coleman is to sign on three days a week in Henry Street Garda Station and obey a curfew of 10pm to 8am. He is to stay away from Pallasgreen village and have no contact with his co-accused or any witnesses in the case.

He must provide a mobile phone number to gardai and reside at Vale Drive, Oola. Judge O’Leary certified one counsel following an application by barrister Aaron Desmond.

Dean Phillips is to sign on once a week at Henry Street Garda Station and obey a curfew of 10pm to 8am. He is to stay out of Pallasgreen village and have no contact with any witnesses including his brother Jonathan.

A mobile phone number was given to gardai by Dean Phillips in court and he must reside at Lenihan Avenue, Prospect. One counsel was certified following an application by solicitor Brendan Gill.