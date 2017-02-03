'Nappy' family: Lidl gives Limerick quads a big surprise

PARENTS of quadruplets have 10,528 reasons to shop at Lidl after the supermarket gave them a six month supply of nappies.

Lisa Fenton and Wayne Downey change four-month-old Alex, Ashley, Max and Kayla around 40 a times a day at huge cost. But now Lidl has made a big difference to the couple’s pockets by donating 188 packs of the Toujours range.

With 56 nappies in each one a total of 10,528 have been delivered to their Ballyneety home. It will save the couple a whopping €1,032.

“We are absolutely delighted!” said Lisa.

“We didn’t expect that many. When the courier dropped them off he kept on going out to the van and coming back with more and more. It is a massive help. I would like to thank Lidl for their generosity.”

The fab four were all 3lbs when they made history as the first set of quads born in Limerick in 50 years. Seventeen weeks on they are all thriving after receiving wonderful care in University Maternity Hospital Limerick’s neonatal unit. Max is the heaviest at 11lbs, closely followed by Alex at 10lbs and Ashley and Kayla at 9lbs.

“They all have their own personalities and quirks. The girls are definitely going to be the bosses in the house, the boys are quite placid but the girls will let you know they are there!” said Lisa. The quads are sleeping for around five an half hours every night to give mum and dad some badly needed shut-eye.

“They are in a really good routine from UMHL and we are getting great support from family and friends,” said Lisa.

A spokesperson for Lidl Ireland said they were delighted to donate a six month supply of Toujours nappies to Lisa and Wayne and their four-month-old quadruplets.

“When we discovered the quadruplets were using over one packet of the Lidl Toujours nappies on a daily basis, we wanted to offer some assistance and hope this donation of over 10,500 nappies will make the endless nappy changes a little easier,” they said.