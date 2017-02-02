Limerick farmer isn't selling a pig in a poke with unique job advert

IN THIS age of political correctness one Limerick farmer is calling a spade a spade when it comes to advertising a job.

Nowadays, binmen are waste management and disposal technicians, lifeguards are wet leisure assistants, while dishwashers are gastronomical hygiene technicians. But the local dairy man isn't selling a pig in a poke when he is looking for help.

The ad placed on Gumtree states in agricultural language: "Lad wanted to help around dairy/beef farm – power washing, cleaning up shite, experience slurry spreading a bonus not essential, feeding calves, bedding etc. May suit student as hours casual."

He could have promised the role offered an invaluable opportunity to be employed in the agricultural industry with responsibility for bovine hygiene, but in this case honesty is the best policy.

Like Ronseal, it does exactly what it says on the tin.