Bishop Eamon Casey yet to file a defence in case taken by Limerick woman

BISHOP Eamon Casey has a further three weeks to file a defence against claims by a Limerick woman seeking damages in a personal injuries case at the High Court.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who presides over the High Court's personal injuries list, has allowed for more time for Bishop Casey's legal team to file a defence on his behalf.

Casey’s representation has until mid-February to file a defence. Failing to do so could allow for a judgement to be entered against him, with a potential assessment of damages for the plaintiff.

Should a defence be filed, the case may not be listed for hearing for several months yet.

The proceedings against Bishop Casey, now 89, and believed to be living in a nursing home in county Clare, are listed among a number of civil proceedings against members of the clergy in the Limerick diocese, spanning several decades.

In Bishop Casey's case, a joint action is being taken by the woman, now aged in her 60s, against the current Bishop of Limerick, Dr Brendan Leahy, solely in his capacity as head of the Limerick diocese.

Bishop Leahy, who is being represented by Leahy & Partner solicitors in Limerick, has entered his defence in the case, but none has been entered to date for Bishop Casey, after High Court proceedings were first issued in February 2016.

The Limerick Leader understands that a number of witnesses may be called on behalf of the plaintiff, who is married and has a number of grown-up children, if it goes to trial.

She is being represented by Limerick solicitor Tommy Dalton, while the Killarney based legal firm Liam F. Coghlan & Co have come on record for Bishop Casey.

The firm was not available to comment when contacted by the Limerick Leader at the time of going to print.

Bishop Casey was based in Limerick from 1955 to 1960, when he served at St John’s Cathedral as curate.