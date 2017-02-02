Ticket joy for Ed Sheeran fans who queued outside Limerick store for two nights

WHILE many went home disappointed, three Ed Sheeran fans who spent two nights queuing in the wind and rain in Limerick were delighted when they secured tickets for his upcoming gigs this Thursday morning.

Around 150 fans turned up outside Gleeson Sport Scene on Upper William Street to buy tickets for the English singer-songwriter’s gigs at the 3Arena on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13.

Tickets sold out minutes after going on sale at 10am.

Top of the queue in Limerick were an exhausted but exhilarated Rose Reilly, Brian Gray and Sinead Stone, all from Castleconnell, who had spent two nights queuing.

"We love Ed Sheeran we are bringing our nine year old daughter with us," said Rose as her partner Brian Gray nodded in agreement.

But why did they not try to but tickets online?.

"No way we were told this was the only way to do it," said Rose.

”It is all part of it; it is a life experience we met some great people over the past 23 years hours it was some experience, " said Rose

“It was cold but the atmosphere was there the morale was good the young people were all well behaved,” she added.