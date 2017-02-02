Limerick man accused of putting scissors to woman's throat refused bail

A SOUTHILL man who is accused of threatening a woman with a scissors after breaking into her bedroom has been refused bail.

Dylan Williams, aged 19, of Lawn Way, John Carew Park is accused of entering the woman’s home in the early hours of January 26, last.

He is also charged with burglary relating to an incident at Southill Junior School on the same night.

Opposing bail, Garda Paul Guilfoyle said it will be alleged Williams held a scissors to the woman’s throat before demanding money from her.

He said it will be further alleged that he punched her in the face and cut her left hand when she tried to raise the alarm.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the incident happened at the woman’s home in O’Malley Park at around 4.30am and that investigating gardai expect that further “more serious charges” will be preferred on the defendant.

Garda Guilfoyle said Williams was arrested near Southill Junior School shortly after gardai responded to an intruder alarm.

He said there was blood on William’s hands and that blood spatters were found on a window frame which had been broken by the intruder.

He added that gardai were alerted to the incident at the woman’s home a short time later.

Limerick District Court was told investigating gardai are concerned the defendant will not abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court and that he will engage in further criminality if released.

Garda Guilfoyle said the teenager made certain admissions during interviews following his arrest and he submitted the evidence in the case is very strong.

“He is likely to receive a lengthy (custodial) sentence, if convicted,” he said.

Judge O’Leary was told the complainant and the accused man are known to each other and that gardai are concerned attempts may be made to intimidate her before the conclusion of the proceedings.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client can be a “bit lippy and mouthy” but insisted the garda concerns were unfounded.

“Nothing is going to happen,” she said.

Having considered the matter, Judge O’Leary said she was refusing bail “on the basis of the evidence before me”.

She remanded Williams in custody until February 14, next pending further directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.