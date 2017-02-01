Warning as counterfeit notes are 'passed' at Limerick shops

GARDAI in Limerick have issued a warning after a number of counterfeit €50 and €20 notes were detected over the past week.

According to the divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Justin McCarthy, the notes were passed at shops in Askeaton and in the city.

“Gardai are reminding the public and retailers to exercise caution and be alert to this type of crime,” said Sgt McCarthy.

It’s not known how many counterfeit notes have been detected but the warning is the second to be issued by gardai in Limerick in recent weeks.

Anybody who comes across a counterfeit note is asked to contact their local garda station.