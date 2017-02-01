Limerick pizza-delivery man faces prosecution for road traffic offences

GARDAI have confirmed a pizza delivery man whose car was seized earlier this week faces prosecution for several road traffic offences.

According to a post on social media, the vehicle was stopped by gardai attached to Mayorstone station in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Vehicle observed driving in Limerick city at high speed in a 50KPH zone,” read the post on an official garda Facebook page.

It is alleged the car was observed undertaking other vehicles at speed and that it then failed to stop when gardaí activated the blue lights on their marked patrol car.

“Gardai located the car parked in a housing estate a short distance away. The driver was delivering pizza, he had no tax since June 2016, no insurance and admitted dangerous driving. The driver also admitted trying to evade gardai by hiding in the estate,” added the post.

It is understood the driver, who was arrested on the night, is due in court later this month to face criminal charges.

The car was seized and gardai have apologised to person who's pizza went cold