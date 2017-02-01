Investigation following seizure of drugs during Limerick searches

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing following the seizure of significant quantities of drugs on the northside of the city, over the past week.

Cocaine, heroin and cannabis herb were seized along with a large number of Xanax tablets when properties were searched in an operation targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in Limerick.

The properties were located at Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross; Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty and St Munchin’s Street, St Mary’s Park.

While the various drugs have been sent for forensic analysis, they are estimated to have a street value of around €80,000.

A sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were also recovered during the searches.

The seizures are in addition to the discovery of hundreds of cannabis plants at a grow house in Adare last Wednesday and the seizure of several firearms near Old Pallas on Thursday.