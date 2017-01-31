Further work stoppages at Kerry Group plant in Charleville

SIPTU members at the Kerry Group plant in Charleville have scheduled two more work stoppages next week following the completion of a 24 hour stoppage this Tuesday morning at 7am.

They are to take place on Monday, February 6 and Thursday, February 9.

Siptu says the dispute results from a management refusal to attend the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to discuss proposed changes to workers’ terms and conditions of employment.

Siptu organiser, Terry Bryan, said: “The dispute will likely further escalate in the coming weeks if management continue to refuse to to attend the WRC.

"There is a collective agreement between the company and workers concerning dispute resolution which clearly states that should a matter remain unresolved between the parties it shall be referred to the appropriate third party body, in this case, the WRC.”

He added: “The items that are in dispute include proposed changes to shift patterns and terms, job rotation and appointments. These matters were due before the Labour Court on November 28, 2016.

"However, management withdrew from that scheduled hearing and has now refused to attend a conciliation meeting at the WRC.

"The further stoppages are avoidable if the company complies with its agreed dispute resolution procedures and attends the WRC.”