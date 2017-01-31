'That's Amore': Pizza delivery driver's car seized by gardai in Limerick

A PIZZA delivery driver has fallen afoul of gardai in Limerick for driving without tax and insurance.

The car was seized by gardai in Mayorstone after the driver also failed to stop, according to An Garda Síochána’s @GardaTraffic Twitter account in a post this Tuesday lunchtime.

Gardai posted a picture of the car, accompanied by a reference to the song made famous by Dean Martin:

“When a pizza driver fails to stop, seize the car on the spot, That's Amore! Car seized for no tax/Ins by Gardaí in Mayorstone.”