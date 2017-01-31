Countdown begins as 'monster' Team Limerick Clean-Up returns

THE COUNTDOWN is well and truly on to D-Day for Limerick’s mammoth clean-up, TLC3.

For the third year in-a-row, thousands of people across the city and county will roll up their sleeves and take part in Team Limerick Clean-up 3 (TLC 3) on Good Friday, April 14.

The initiative, which is sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and is coordinated by Limerick City and County Council with the support of the Limerick Leader, Mr Binman and Live 95FM, was launched this Monday in the Markets Field.

TLC volunteers and representatives from the JP McManus Benevolent Fund were joined at the stadium grounds by a 12ft motorised litter eating monster.

The motorised litter monster sculpture was designed and created by Limerick based Draw Out, an urban regeneration initiative that uses the most contemporary examples of urban Art to reinvent space.

The monster sculpture will be used as this year’s mascot for TLC and a competition to name the sculpture will be open to all TLC volunteers from February.

Last year in the region of 13,000 people across Limerick city and county participated in TLC2.

Once again the TLC steering group, will be encouraging volunteers of all ages to register and get involved in this year’s campaign.

TLC3 is appealing to all fast food outlets, convenience stores, service stations and haulage drivers across the city and county of Limerick to support TLC3 by organising their own clean up teams and encouraging their customers to dispose of waste responsibly and to get involved.

Fast food outlets will be contacted directly and supplied with TLC3 promotional material for display.

To register for TLC3 log onto www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie.