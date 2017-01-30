UL receives 'no complaints' over College Court house party

THE University of Limerick has confirmed that it has not received any complaints in relation to a house party in neighbouring College Court that was reportedly attended by upwards of 400 people and spiralled ‘out of control’.

However, Gardaí at Henry Street have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, video footage of which is circulating online. It took place on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning.

The event was captured on video by Limerick man Keith Ryan and has been viewed over 500,000 times after it went viral on social media and was subsequently discussed on 4fm’s Niall Boylan Show.

The video appears to show hundreds of party-goers in the back garden of the house and a number of young people dancing on the roof of the property. The video also shows members of the gardaí in the background.

The housing estate, which is located next to the university campus, is predominantly occupied by students but, according to some permanent residents in the area, up to 30 people living in the area are not students.

One resident, who called the gardaí, said that the party ran from 12am to 6am.

“We were a number of blocks away and we heard it. It was the kind of noise where you felt, ‘Jesus, it’s not actually safe to go out and see what’s happening here’.

"So, at that point, we rang the gardaí. The young people were up on the roofs, and we just had to call the gardaí. And then they came out to check it out. But this is the first time, to be honest, when I felt scared in my house. It was the first time that I couldn’t go out to see what was happening. It seemed like out-of-control behaviour, two blocks away.”

The resident said that a monthly forum takes place between local residents, the gardaí and University of Limerick officials, but added that residents can find the process “very frustrating. Unless we can say that these were students, the forum – to me – is ineffectual. It’s not working. In theory, it is fine, but it’s just not working.

"This is very frustrating, as you see the mayhem and destruction the following morning.”

In response to a number of queries, a spokesperson for the UL said: “University of Limerick has not been notified of any event in College Court last week, nor have any complaints been made to the university,” and added that UL campus security team does not patrol private residential estates outside the campus.

