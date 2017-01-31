Clients flock to Limerick's Marie for their own Operation Transformation

LIMERICK hairdresser Marie Grace’s warm personality has been one of the highlights of Operation Transformation - so much so that many new clients want their own highlights done by her.

N&R Hair Studio in Pallasgreen, where she continues to work two days a week, has been bombarded with well-wishers, cards and bookings for Marie to cut and style their hair.

“I have had a few in that I have never seen in here before. I think it is for the chats because I am in Operation Transformation. It’s great – the support locally has been incredible. When I go into the shop to get my lunch I could be 20 minutes there as so many people come over talking to me. It’s lovely!” said Marie.

She was bitterly disappointed not to make her target last week – despite doing everything right – and there were good luck cards waiting for her when she came to work on Thursday morning.

Having missed out by just half a pound you would put your house on her beating her target this week.

“I am following everything they are telling me to do and I am pushing myself that bit extra – I have to run the 5k at the end. On Tuesday, I brought my niece Caoimhe Butler out with me. She is only 12 but plays Gaelic football and is fit as a fiddle. If I do go to stop she says, ‘Come on, we’ll go another bit’. She is brilliant,” said Marie.

This Monday marked a month off the cigarettes and apart from the rare craving it isn’t a problem for her. Last Saturday, she was getting the train to Dublin and a person waiting for it to arrive was smoking.

“I had to move away because the smell turned my stomach. Hopefully this will mean I definitely won’t go back on them again – I thought the smell was disgusting,” said Marie, who had been getting great support from colleagues Maura Ryan and Anne Marie McConnell in N&R Hair Studio.

Anne Marie has also given up smoking in support of Marie. They have all cut out the chocolate and biscuits too.

“The whole of Pallasgreen is behind her 100%. There is a great buzz around and we are constantly talking about it. It is great to give her a bit of encouragement

“Marie is doing brilliantly on the show, she has a wonderful personality for it. Even leaving out the weight part, her own attitude and everything has changed.

“She is a very busy woman! There is an awful lot to it - to have the cameras popping in and out, up and down to Dublin, and the two small ones at home. I wouldn’t be able to do what she is dong but fair dues to her,” said Maura.

So say all of us.