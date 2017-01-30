Man goes on trial following fatal attack at Limerick flat

The trial has opened of a 56-year-old man who is charged with murdering another man in Limerick city almost two years ago.

Arnis Labunskis, with an address at Wolfe Tone Street in the city is accused of murdering Dainius Burba (39) at the flat they shared on April 21 or 22, 2015.

When arraigned before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin this morning, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

A jury of three women and nine men was sworn in to hear the case, which is expected to last until the end of next week.

