Two men charged following Limerick drugs seizure

TWO men have been charged in connection with the seizure of an estimated €160,000 worth of cannabis plants at a premises in Adare.

John Caulfield, aged 58, of Kilknockane, Adare appeared before Limerick District Court on Friday while James Bride, aged 56, of Old House, Moig North Askeaton appeared before a special court sitting on Saturday.

On Friday the court was told Caulfield denied growing the plants following his arrest last Wednesday evening. “I wasn't growing them; they are not my property,” he stated.

Caulfield, who faces three charges was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in court again next month

In the case of Mr Bride, who also faces three charges, solicitor Ted McCarthy said his client was not seeking bail.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the court again this Tuesday via video link from Limerick prison.

Around 200 cannabis plants – at various stages of growth – were discovered when a derelict shed was searched as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick.

The grow house, which is located in a cul-de-sac at Kilknockan, Adare has been examined by technical and forensic experts and the cannabis plants – which were at various stages of growth - have been sent for analysis.