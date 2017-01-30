Gavin James to play a show at King John's Castle in Limerick

GAVIN James will play a show at King John’s Castle in August, the Limerick Leader can reveal.

The Dublin musician – who headlined a show at the 3Arena in 2016 – will play at the Castle on August 11, with tickets on sale from this Friday.

James is the second act confirmed by bookers Dolan’s – in association with Shannon Heritage – for King John’s Castle in 2017, with Limerick band Hermitage Green to play on Sunday, April 30 on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Mick Dolan said of the singer songwriter: “Dolan’s are delighted to welcome Gavin back to Limerick in what will be one of the most talked about shows this year.

“You could see very quickly that Gavin had a special talent and I am delighted to see the success he is currently enjoying,” he added.

James’ first release, the EP Say Hello, was a huge internet hit in 2012 and the title track won the Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year, while 2014 saw the release of the live album Live at Whelan’s.

He released his debut studio album Bitter Pill to rave reviews in 2015. Recorded in LA, James worked with mega-producers Fraser T. Smith and Cam Blackwood and the album, which subsequently went platinum in Ireland, includes hits Say Hello, The Book of Love, For You and Bitter Pill.

The musician had a stellar 2016 in that he was a Spotify Spotlight Artist of 2016, appeared on BBC’s the One Show and was included in various ones to watch lists, including the Sun and Buzzfeed.