Croagh interchange still an issue for Limerick councillors

FAILTE Ireland is looking for a second interchange as past of the new Adare to Foynes road, according local Fine Gael councillor Stephen Keary.

And he argues that this interchange could and should be at Croagh.

“This is encouraging. But until we get to sit down with the executive and the design team, we don’t know. I am not going to tell them how to do their job but they should listen to the public representatives,” he said.

He said he was deeply disappointed that local concerns about being by-passed and the call for an interchange at Croagh were still not being heard.

“It is two months since we had a special meeting on the issue and where I asked for a meeting between local councillors, the council executive and road design team and there has been no progress on that,” he told the Limerick Leader following last week's meeting of Limerick City and County Council where he again raised the issue.

At the meeting, director of transport Kieran Lehane told Cllr Keary that the road design team was actively looking at the suggestion for an interchange at Croagh.

But Cllr Keary has said he was disappointed and unhappy with this response.

“I would expect that the executive would engage in dialogue with us, the local public representatives,” he said.

All six councillors in the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District want an interchange to Croagh.

“There are four junctions on the design for the 33km route," Cllr Emmett O’Brien Ind is on record as saying. “We are proposing one extra.”

“We were all absolutely flabbergasted when we realised that Croagh was being by-passed again, a by-pass of a by-pass. What village or town has been subjected to that?” declared Cllr Kevin Sheahan FF at a previous meeting.

The proposal had been passed to the design team, Mr Lehane assured councillors.

“It is under active consideration,” he said.

He was not refusing to convene a meeting, he told Cllr Keary, but felt more work needed to be done first.