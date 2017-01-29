Stars turn out to remember Cliona at Limerick charity event

STARS from the screen, stage and sporting world joined family and friends of the late Cliona Ring to reflect on the achievements of the charity named in her honour.

A host of special guests descended on Bulgaden Castle outside Kilmallock to celebrate the tenth annual celebration of Cliona’s Foundation and remember all those the foundation has supported and who have supported them over the past 10 years.

There was a mix of sporting, TV, and business personalities which included former Munster and Ireland legend John Hayes, singer and actor Keith Duffy, fitness guru Leanne Moore, racing pundit Ted Walsh, Secret Millionaire Richard Mulcahy, Miss United Nations 2010 Sami Long and Cliona’s Foundation patron Miriam O Callaghan.

Miriam, who had covered the Trump presidential inauguration the previous day, made special arrangements to fly directly into Shannon from Washington on Saturday in order to be at the charity event.

The special guests participated in a very humorous questions and answer session led by Miriam in which they each spoke of their special connection with the foundation.

“I received a handwritten letter in RTE a number of years ago from Terry Ring, and her story and the work of the foundation just amazed me and touched me so much, that I wanted to get involved,” said Miriam.

One of the most special and moving moments of the night was the release of balloons in the hall to the sound of Snow Patrol’s Forget The World. Cliona’s Foundation had asked everyone no matter where in the world they were to remember their loved ones on Saturday and post it on social media

“We really miss Cliona but we get great comfort from the fact that her legacy which is Cliona’s Foundation has helped and will continue to help so many families that are struggling with the emotional and financial strains of having a sick child,” said Brendan Ring. His daughter Cliona died from a brain tumour in 2006.

“The response to the #forgettheworld campaign has also been overwhelming. We have received pictures of balloon releases in New York and Tasmania, and closer to home some very touching messages from families we have supported,” Brendan added.