Tributes paid at funeral of Limerickman who died tragically in hospital chapel

“JACK loved life and people loved Jack – that’s what made it so sad,” said Cllr John Gilligan about his good friend, who died tragically in the chapel at University Hospital Limerick.

Mr Liston, who was originally from Janesboro but living in Castleconnell for many years, had a terminal illness.

Cllr Gilligan, who gave the eulogy at the funeral Mass, said Mr Liston was the “most convivial company”.

“He was very bright, very sociable and loved interaction with people. You rarely, rarely meet a human being that decent and I was privileged to call him a friend,” said Cllr Gilligan, who addressed a full St Joseph’s Church in Castleconnell on Monday.

Members of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service gave a guard of honour as he was a former fireman. It was one of a number of Mr Liston’s jobs – ambulance driver, plumber, appliance repair man with Bosch Siemens and woodturner. Mr Liston helped organise the craft fair and Christmas swim in Castleconnell.

“As somebody said at the funeral, Jack wasn’t a Jack of all trades, Jack was a master of all trades. He was one of the most obliging and helpful people to anybody he met that I’ve ever known. He was a very kind-hearted person, he was also gifted with his hands - there was very little that he couldn’t do. He was a tremendous human being.

“He moved to Castleconnell from Janesboro well over 30 years ago. He loved it there. He loved walking his dog along the banks of the Shannon . He developed a passion for the Shannon and bought himself a canoe. He was a very athletic person. When I first met him over 30 years ago he was into hang gliding of all things.

“Jack was the most outgoing person that I ever met and his loss is a tragedy for everybody who knew him,” said Cllr Gilligan.

In his homily, Fr Brendan Kyne, parish priest, spoke of the “harrowing circumstances of the very sad loss of Jack’s life, which has caused great shock and sadness among his family, friends and neighbours”.

“It was a very genuine sadness as Jack very much enjoyed the company of people, the conversation, the banter and his charismatic spirit made people feel very much at ease in his presence. Many a person remarked over the last few days that he was very obliging when they needed him to do the occasional job in their home. He was exceedingly generous and obliging,” said Fr Kyne.

One story Jack’s beloved daughter Jane told Fr Kyne was that he could go down to the shop and it would be an hour before he came back because he would meet somebody and they would have a chat.

Mr Liston is sadly missed by his dearest partner Mary, wife Jo, sons James, Sean, and Matthew, daughter Jane, brother Tony, sisters Barbara, Mary and Norah, extended family, relatives and friends.