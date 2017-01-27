Shannon Group reports 'positive' numbers for 2016

THE Shannon Group saw an increase in figures in 2016 for the airport, plus the portfolio of tourist sites it operates.

There was a two percent increase in passenger numbers in 2016 at Shannon Airport, a total increase of 24% year on year since it was granted independence in 2013.

Shannon Heritage saw a 30% increase in visitor numbers at its portfolio of owned and managed day visitor attractions and evening entertainment venues in Clare, Limerick, Galway and Dublin last year.

And the group’s property company, Shannon Commercial Properties, “significantly advanced” its €21m redevelopment of the Shannon Free Zone in 2016, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas said the overall positive growth in 2016 was “further evidence of just how significant Shannon Group’s influence is across a very large portion of nation’s regional economy”.

“Shannon Airport and Shannon Heritage are really good barometers for business and tourism activity across the wider region we serve and we saw further growth in both again last year. Shannon Commercial Properties, meanwhile, continued its record investment programme in the Shannon Free Zone which will, we are confident, lead to significant inward investment and jobs in the years ahead.

“We are encouraged by the tremendous support we receive from our stakeholders across the region. We look forward to working even closer in 2017 to progress our aim of promoting the area as a premier location for tourism and industry,” he added.

Group chair Rose Hynes said it was “a positive year for the Group on a number of fronts” and it was “entering a new phase where the focus is on investment, achieving further growth across our business units and getting our cost base in line”.