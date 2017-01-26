Bird's bright idea to nest in Limerick traffic light

TWO EAGLE-EYED Limerick Leader readers have sent in photos of a bird nesting in traffic light in the city.

It's not such a ‘bird-brained’ idea as it is getting free heat and light courtesy of Limerick City and County Council. It could be an interesting excuse in court if a motorist ‘flew’ through a red light but the judge would hardly ‘swallow’ it.

As the nest is overflowing onto the red light you may want to ‘duck’ if you pass it.

The individuals who sent in the pictures asked that the exact location not be divulged for fear of vandalism or anybody ‘robin' it but it is in the Castletroy area.

It shouldn't stop ‘tweets’ from ‘flying in’ from all over the county.