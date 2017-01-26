Guns and accessories found on lands near Limerick village

GARDAI have discovered an array of firearms and accessories during searches of lands near Old Pallas.

The searches were conducted this Thursday morning during an operation targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in Limerick.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said the seizure was made after officers were alerted to the discovery of a holdall bag on lands at Old Pallas.

“This bag was found to contain a machine gun, a shotgun, two pistols and firearm accessories,” said a garda spokesman.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Elsewhere, two men are being questioned following the seizure of cannabis plants worth around €160,000 at a grow house in Adare on Wednesday evening.

A sawn-off shotgun and cocaine worth around €6,000 were seized during a follow-up search of a property in Ballynanty on the northside of the city.

