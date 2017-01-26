Gun and drugs seized during Limerick searches

Firearm and quantity of drugs seized as part of investigation into shooting incident

GARDAI have seized a firearm and a quantity of drugs during searches on the northside of Limerick city.

It is understood the early-morning searches this Thursday were conducted as part of an investigation into a shooting incident over Christmas.

Cocaine with a potential street value of around €5,500 was recovered along with the firearm – believed to be sawn-off shotgun.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.