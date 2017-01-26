Limerick pensioner dies four weeks after road accident

GARDAI have confirmed a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the death of a pensioner earlier this month – four weeks after he was involved in a road accident.

Edmond (Ned) Barry died from Banogue died at Caherass Nursing Home in Croom on January 9, last.

Last month the 92-year-old was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution after the car he was driving was in collision with a truck near Rourke’s Cross.

A section of main N20 was closed for several hours following the accident on December 11 to facilitate forensic and technical examinations of the scene.

The accident has since been reclassifed as a fatal collision and a file will be prepared for the DPP in the usual way.

“If you die within 30 days of a collision, it is classified as a fatal collision,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai at Bruff are investiging all of the circumstances of the collision.

They can be contacted at (061) 382940.