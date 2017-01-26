Cannabis 'grow house' discovered in Limerick village

TWO men have been arrested following the seizure of a substantial quantity of cannabis plants at a grow-house in Adare.

It is understood several hundred plants – at various stages of growth – were discovered when a derelict building on the outskirts of the village was searched on Wednesday afternoon.

It is said to be located in a farmyard shed which has been extensively adapted.

The men, who are aged in their 50s, are being questioned at Henry Street garda station under drugs legislation.

While investigations are ongoing the potential street value of the plants is said to be significant.

While gardai have not commented officially, the Limerick Leader understands a number of follow-up searches are continuing.

